New one-day training course launched for exhibition marketers

A brand-new, one day training course has been launched today dedicated to providing essential training to marketing teams working within the exhibition industry.

Taking place in a central London location on Thursday 15 October 2020, the Exhibition Marketer’s Masterclass will offer sessions designed to educate exhibition marketers in key strategies, technologies and tactics in how to bring audiences back to postponed events, entice new audiences and be a strategic part of building their event portfolios for the future.

The aim of the programme is to provide event marketing teams with fresh ideas and new approaches to the traditional event marketing models for attendee, exhibitor and sponsorship acquisition.

The event will be fully hosted for qualified exhibition teams with 10 additional spaces made available for individuals who have been made redundant due to COVID-19 crisis.

Founder and Director of the event’s organiser 52eight3, Katie Morhen, explained: “There is a wealth of marketing training available but rarely one that specifically addresses the challenges facing exhibition marketing teams in both attendance acquisition and supporting commercial growth.

“Launching a dedicated training programme for exhibition marketers has been a dream of ours from the early days of our business. We feel that the immense challenge of bringing audiences back to exhibitions (in what we hope is the imminent future) means that now is the right time to press ‘reset’ on our attitudes to the marketing function within our events and organisations.

“It is also important for individuals working within these roles to be seen as a strategic business asset. Without attracting audiences to upcoming events, our industry just won’t survive. How we achieve that is our next mountain to conquer.”

For more information visit: https://52eight3.com/the-exhibition-marketers-masterclass