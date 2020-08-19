New MD to spearhead event management firm’s UK expansion

A Midlands-based event management specialist has appointed a new managing director to spearhead the firm’s UK expansion.

Scott Metcalfe has joined Stadium – which is headquartered on Bodmin Road, Coventry and employs more than 1,000 staff – to develop the global firm’s UK arm.

He takes over the running of the UK operations from company founder, David McAtamney, who is focusing on the global expansion of the business – starting with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where the firm is helping to train the country’s police force.

Stadium was formed in 2009 and provides traffic management, event services and training, as well as rental of security barriers, the hiring of stewards and SIA security staff for events. The firm supports events ranging from Olympic Games, to Premier League football matches, sell-out concerts and high-profile conferences.

Advertisement

Scott arrives at Stadium with more than 20 years of business development and event management experience, and is looking forward to helping the company to thrive in a post-Covid world.

He said: “I’m thrilled to have joined a forward-thinking firm such as Stadium that has undergone substantial growth over the past decade.

“The pandemic, while very damaging for the economy, has enabled us to pause and review where the next opportunities for growth are – already we have secured a deal to provide support for two Covid-19 test centres in the Midlands, and we have also developed a prototype for a new queueing system that promotes social distancing.

“The pandemic will add a new dimension to how events are managed in the near future because event-goers need reassurance that they can attend in a safe environment – and our staff training is being enhanced even further to reflect this.

“We are gearing up for stadiums partially re-opening in October – as well as any potential crowd trials leading up to this – and I’m really excited at the challenge of growing the business at a time when event management and security is going to be more important than ever.”

David added: “Having someone with Scott’s contacts and experience running our UK operations is a real coup for us as we look to unlock further overseas opportunities thanks to the reputation we have forged for ourselves in the UK.

“Our business, like so many others, is operating in unprecedented times but Scott is well-placed to build upon the solid foundations that have been laid over the past decade.”