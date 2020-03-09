New managing director dives into Yellow Fish

Full-service marketing and events agency, Yellow Fish, has announced the appointment of Laura Pace as its new managing director.

She joins the Brighton agency from London brand experience agency Hot Pickle, where she served as business director, working on brands including Magnum, Dove and Coca Cola.

Pace will help lead the development and strategic direction of Yellow Fish, supporting it with its plans to grow sustainably, while working with the existing senior management team

She said: ”After eight amazing years at Hot Pickle, I’m excited to join the talented team at Yellow Fish and explore the diverse range of projects the agency delivers for its global portfolio of clients.

”As a result of the passion and guidance from Founder and CEO Maria Valentine over the last 17 years, Yellow Fish has grown into an agency that delivers incredible events and campaigns from its Brighton headquarters. The team‘s passion, expertise and experience shines through everything they do making Yellow Fish a truly unique agency.

”I can’t wait to work in partnership with the founder Maria to continue to deliver excellence for all our clients whilst growing and developing the business into new sectors. I’m excited to bring my consumer expertise into the Yellow Fish tank and continue to deliver innovative events around the world.”

Pace also brings experience in destination marketing, as well as experiential, which will complement and enhance the existing offering at Yellow Fish. She will join the board of directors and gradually take over the responsibility for the day to day running of the agency, ensuring the team and clients continue to be well supported. Valentine will focus on positioning and collaboration, seeking out new opportunities for the agency.

Valentine, Founder and CEO of Yellow Fish, said: ”I am absolutely delighted to welcome Laura to the Yellow Fish tank as managing director and I’m excited for our future journey together in taking the business even further. Laura is a perfect fit – she encapsulates all that we stand for including our passion for the industry, focus on customer relationships, creative approach and a desire to constantly push boundaries in all that we deliver.

”It has always been important to me that Yellow Fish continues to evolve and moves with agility as our clients demand it – bring on the next chapter!”