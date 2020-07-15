New Hirehop rental software attracts technical event production specialists

Sparq​,​ part of the​ ​Saville Group​, are technical event production specialists who create stunning live and online experiences at every scale through their unique 360 service, making them market leaders in the global events arena.

The company recently adopted Hirehop as the rental software of choice to facilitate the comprehensive management of equipment and critical production assets. Operating on a global scale, the Sparq team identified flexible and powerful software to manage their inventory, productions and day to day operations were required.

After researching numerous systems, Sparq concluded that HireHop was best suited to their needs, due to its extensive and flexible range of features, intuitive ease of use and scalability, built around 24/7/365 cloud access.

HireHop’s Director Keith Jacobs said, “​It is an honour to have to have such a well-known, established and respected company join the ever-growing list of HireHop users.​”

Advertisement

Rob Morrison, Client Director at Sparq commented “Sparq needs to rely on a robust logistics management system due to the wide diversity of our global client base and the unique event experiences we create for them.

The team at Hirehop have delivered at every level for us making it an easy choice.”

As cloud software is the future, with blue chip companies all over the world are migrating to the cloud, HireHop’s cloud equipment rental software has been the obvious way forward for many other large companies like Sparq, not just due to it being in the cloud, but also due to its numerous features.

New and Unique Features

Over the Covid 19 lockdown, the HireHop team were hard at work adding features and improving the software, especially the accounting integration of HireHop.

As many hire companies operate more than one company in the same depot, or different companies at different depots, and sometimes using different accounting software for different companies or sharing some but not others, etc., HireHop developed a new and unique feature to handle this complex problem.

HireHop has added the ability to assign different accounting software company accounts, from Sage 50, QuickBooks and Xero (with more to come), to different depots or companies at the same depot.

No other software has accomplished this before, as well as now being able to live sync invoices, credit notes, purchases orders and payments. So, when you enter an invoice or payment in HireHop, it instantly appears in Sage 50, Xero, QuickBooks, etc., and many send back information to HireHop so invoices can be automatically marked as paid.

There are other new features, such as batch invoicing, more languages and the availability of documents in different languages, so if you have a customer in France, even though you are English, you can send them quotes or invoices in French.

Brief History

HireHop was originally launched in 2016, and in that short space of time, it has attracted numerous large and small companies to its user base due to the numerous benefits it offers.

HireHop was built by people from the hire and rental industry who wanted to offer the industry an affordable, powerful and modern future proof system that can work for the users’ needs, rather than forcing them to adopt new working practices.

HireHop Software Ltd.,

8th Floor, Elizabeth House, 54-58 High Street, Edgware, Middx, HA8 7EJ, UK www.hirehop.com