New headline sponsor for hybrid Event Tech Live (ETL)

All for all event management software EventsCase is backing ETL’s pivot from 80 per cent physical to wholly hybrid show as headline sponsor.

Organisers, exhibitors and audiences want a physical show as much as ever but cost-effective content, input, from interested/interesting companies and individuals everywhere is a proven, invaluable product of the coronavirus shadow.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “It’s a real pleasure to see EventsCase step up to headline sponsor.

“The company has been involved with the show since we launched it in 2014, getting more and more involved every year, which is a testament to the team, our supporters, exhibitors and visitors.

Advertisement

“Hybrid is here to stay. Bypassing traditional logistics means we have new exhibitors from the Middle East and we’re having proper, achievable conversations with companies in the States, which will benefit, and benefit from, the physical show in November.”

Jose Bort, CEO at EventsCase, says: “Hybrid events are the ´new normality´. We want to become the leader in that space, and we are committed to supporting ETL 2020 in this format and to playing a part in delivering the new model.

“It’s great to see ETL in a position to take a unique platform of channelled content to the global market like this while feeding the physical show with tech from typically under-represented countries/regions.”

“As long-term exhibitors we believe in Event Tech Live the way it engages so productively with everyone involved, from sponsors to visitors, to be the best in class.”

Launched in London eight years ago, EventsCase is a white-label software. Owned by the client, it’s used by companies big and small across the world, with headquarters in London and offices in Spain, New York and Dubai.

EventsCase tech secured a safe take off for FIA Connect, the first ‘digital’ Farnborough International Airshow this summer, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and partnering with ETL is a perfect proposition for all parties.

The world’s leading event technology expo, ETL returns to the Old Truman Brewery on November 4-5 with the virtual show running for a full five days, from November 2–6.

https://www.eventtechlive.com