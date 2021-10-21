New head of events for Dods Group

Dods Group, a leader in UK and EU political and public sector intelligence and impact, is delighted to announce that it has appointed Sarah Marshall as their new head of events. Sarah will lead an international team delivering events across all Dods portfolios, including Diversity and Inclusion, Awards, House Briefings, Tech, Health and client events.

Sarah brings 25 years of experience in the international B2B publishing and events sector, and is known as an expert in developing strategy, delivering long term business growth and managing cross-functional teams. Based in London, Sarah will be responsible for driving growth across the core Dods brands, as well as developing new events that resonate in the political and public sector both in the UK and internationally.

Sarah says, “I am thrilled to be joining Dods Group at an exciting time for the business and look forward to creating a multi-channel events proposition that builds on the existing portfolio and complements Dods other media and data products.”

“The whole of the events industry is looking at what the future holds as the world re-opens after COVID-19, and I am delighted to be leading that challenge at Dods.”

Munira Ibrahim, MD Dods Group says, “With her vast experience in media and events, Sarah is the ideal person to join our growing events team to not only guide us through a post pandemic world, but also to develop and grow our B2B events portfolio with exciting and innovative new events aligned with our leading political and public sector media and intelligence platforms.”

Joining Sarah at this exciting time of growth for the Dods events team is Annabel Burrows as senior events marketing manager. Bringing her wealth of experience in brand management and launching products to market, she will work closely with Sarah and the Dods media titles to help build and manage communities and develop even stronger brand loyalty amongst our audiences.