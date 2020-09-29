New faces on board at Full Circle

Steering the UK exhibition industry in a progressive direction in 2021

With the international event industry still seriously affected by the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Full Circle has welcomed two new specialists to its team.

Steve Comar, Group Managing Director

Full Circle’s close knit team of directors is excited to announce the appointment of Steve Comar in the newly-created position of Group Managing Director. He is responsible for delivering the company’s new action strategy and is tasked with placing the UK’s only end-end agency into a leading position as the industry resurfaces.

“The opening will take different shapes, with different regions and business sectors opening up in different ways and at differing speeds. Certain new event elements will be ubiquitous, but with no guarantee that any relaxation of restrictions won’t be reversed, this makes the gradual start-up of the economy particularly difficult to navigate for businesses, who have a great many issues to consider.” Said Steve Comar, Group MD.

Steve is very well known as a former Director of both GES and Freeman. Recognised as a talented and passionate figure, he comes to Full Circle with a vast knowledge of commercial event tactics across many sectors and has been brought on to ensure all organisers and planners can readily access a high-level of expertise as the industry feels its way back.

Gwyneth Humphreys, Director, Full Circle Scotland

Heading up a brand new operation in Scotland, Gwyneth Humphreys, who will be joining us later this year, and her team will ensure all Scottish events can be fully serviced by a high-tech, local base.

Formerly of GES, Gwyneth is a hugely experienced and greatly respected Events Director. She draws on 30 years’ of knowledge of the industry in Glasgow and is a true adopted daughter of Scotland. Full Circle’s founders, Steve and Helenya, both worked along-side Gwyneth as the first official contractors at the SECC when it opened and are delighted to be working closely with her once again.

“The new appointments and investments that Full Circle are making underscore its bullish instinct for 2021, when its knowledge and experience will be vital in rescuing aspects of the industry that are today under threat. Full Circle intends to dedicate all of its energy to helping to make UK shows profitable and, in my case, I want to provide Scotland with the clear-thinking, trusted partner it sorely needs.” Said Gwyneth Humphreys, Director, Full Circle, Scotland.

As well as designing leading edge new products, the company continues to advocate for closer relationships between organisers and contractors in order for event planners to unlock hidden commercial potential, and in today’s tough economic conditions, they believe this is needed now more than ever.

“You can’t put a price on knowledge and in this time of great commercial pressure, we are here to provide the supporting relationships that organisers and event planners need to get their shows back to good health.” Said Steve Barratt, CEO.

After dedicating much of its stock to the Scottish Government’s NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital and continued contracts for testing sites over the summer, the company is now investing in brand new systems to service the myriad of new event-styles poised to come back.

“Hybrid events are a great opportunity for us to flex our creative muscles. We have new systems and packages to suit events of all sizes and venues, and new partnerships with tech companies that can help deliver the digital aspects of all events. Our products already reflect the path forwards and allow planners to pivot seamlessly and quickly toward new innovation.” Said Gwyneth Humphreys, Director, Full Circle Scotland.

“Full Circle represent the people who really care about steering the industry towards greater viability and growth. I want people to understand what a difference it can make to your bottom line when you pick up the phone to your contractor and get 30 minutes of the CEO or MD’s time.” Concluded Steve Barratt, CEO.