New faces at The Hague Convention Bureau to focus on key sectors

The Hague Convention Bureau has employed two new international sales managers to focus on the city’s specialist markets; including new energy, impact economy, IT & tech and cyber security.

Jeanine Dupigny and Nadir Aboutaleb bring excellence and experience across key sectors to The Hague Convention Bureau’s team:

· Jeanine, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, will focus on MICE acquisitions in the new energy and impact economy sectors. She brings a wealth of knowledge from the industrial development, petrochemical and tourism sectors as well as experience working with voluntary and charitable organisations around the world.

· Nadir, who considers The Hague to be his hometown, has more than nine years’ experience in the meetings and events industry. Most recently this has included time at leading venues such as the RAI Amsterdam. His new role will focus on the development of specialist events covering IT & Tech and Cyber Security.

Bas Schot, Head of The Hague Convention Bureau said: “Despite challenges facing our industry, there has never been a more important time to develop new relationships and promote destinations to key sectors in creative and personal ways. Jeanine and Nadir are both specialists in their chosen fields and I look forward to the impact they will have on The Hague Convention Bureau going forward.”