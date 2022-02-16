New events division at Conscious Communications

Conscious Communications, the Cambridge based public relations and marketing agency, has launched a specialist events division, CC Events.

CC Events will be headed by events and hospitality expert, Elle Roberts-Nissen (pictured), and will focus on delivering quality in-person, virtual and hybrid events, including brand and product launches and media events; conferences, ceremonies and networking events; corporate hospitality – from summer picnics to Christmas celebrations; team building and training; festivals, education and community engagement events.

Alison Taylor, Managing Director of Conscious Communications, said: “We already have a reputation for delivering great events, built up over 10 years, including launch events for Tortilla, Open Air, Chill#2, Cambridge Science Centre, the FIRST LEGO League championships, Brains Eden, FXP Festival, virtual conference series for ACS International Schools, and many individual corporate events.

“Bringing Elle into our team is a natural progression, formalising our commitment to delivering exceptional public relations, marketing and events services which deliver real results and return on investment for our clients, at a time when companies are looking forward to bringing people back together again and enjoying the benefits of meeting up in-person.”

Elle Roberts-Nissen, Head of Events at Conscious Communications, said: “After so many years working in hospitality and running my own events company, I am now excited to join Conscious Communications and be surrounded and supported by a team of creative, like-minded people with as much energy and enthusiasm for delivering truly inspired events by creating memorable experiences as I have.”

