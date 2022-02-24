New event platform Global Event Mates launches

Global Event Mates is a digital platform and search engine, designed to connect DMCs, full- service/specialised agencies and event related professionals to one another in one location.

Founded in Munich, Germany the company consists of 3 very creative and innovative women from the event industry: the Founder/CEO Katrin Albrecht, Co-Founder Angelika Schulze, and Consulting Partner Kaleena Kantor.

They established GEM with the sole mission of simplifying global collaboration between event companies and their clients. The founders wanted to create a new possibility that makes it easier for the entire event industry to find international partners quickly and without complications.

That ́s the reason, why it ́s now time for the event industry to rethink and choose new ways of communication and collaboration!

And that’s how it works: each registered event related company receives a profile on the platform where they can present themselves in the best possible way. In addition, they are labelled with special icons if, for example, they have been on the market for more than 2 years, speak several languages in the team, have a focus on digital or sustainable events, etc. The platform also offers a special 24-hour service, meaning as soon as the user writes to a profile via the contact form on the website, the respective company answers within 24 hours.

Fast and effective!

The Global Event Mates team filters out all these recognizable features of the agencies and promotes them constantly on all known digital media. Paid advertising campaigns are even regularly implemented to achieve the greatest possible reach for the listed companies!

With fast, easy quality certified connections, Global Event Mates is taking global to a new level!

For all enquires please contact us via email at hello@globaleventmates.com

For more information or to get onboard, visit Global Event Mates at: www.globaleventmates.com.

SPONSORED CONTENT