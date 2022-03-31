New Dates for Event Tech Live Las Vegas + Digital Tech Summit Launch

Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas will take place next spring rather than this summer.

The decision to delay will ensure the mix of exhibitors on the show floor matches the depth of content, in step with the organiser’s determination to meet standards set at ETL London over the last eight years.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “The appetite for ETL Vegas is there, no question, and the dice may have fallen for us. But launching a show like that, physically, this summer, turned into too much of a gamble. This time next year, we’ll be set.”

Meanwhile, June 8th, 2022 will see a free-to-attend digital summit with speakers from Bloomberg, Informa Markets, Intel, Jack Morton Worldwide and Meta already confirmed.

Adam Parry says: “We learned so much from the US & Canada event last year we’re in a perfect position to deliver the June Summit – a third element in the ETL portfolio.

“Content will come from four continents giving attendees an invaluable impression of the global event tech model.”

Registration is open and a full content programme for the Event Tech Live Summit will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Event Tech Live Summit: June 8, 2022

Event Tech live London: November 15-17, 2022

Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2023: Spring 2023 (Dates TBC)

Register Now https://events.hubilo.com/etl-summit-22/register

Subscribe to updates here

www.eventtechlive.com