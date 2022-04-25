New commercial partners announced for Elevate mentoring’s 2022 programme

Elevate, the pioneering free mentorship programme that has supported and inspired hundreds of ambitious people within the events industry since its conception, has announced an exciting group of new partners to support the launch of its sixth season. These include Camm & Hooper (principal venue partner), Owl Live (principal agency partner), Event Decision (results partner), Castlebell X10 (talent partner), Virtual Event Directory (supplier partner) and Event Cycle (sustainability partner). All share Elevate’s mission to change lives, careers and the industry itself for the better.

The 2022 programme was launched in style at Tanner Warehouse, the Bermondsey Street venue owned by Camm & Hooper.

Derick Martin, CEO of Camm & Hooper, said: “I’m delighted that my company is going to be the principal venue partner of the Elevate mentoring programme this year. This means we will be hosting a full series of events for Elevate, from the launch at Tanner Warehouse through to the monthly networking at Tanner & Co. Elevates goal is to provide support, training and inspiration to the events, hospitality and creative industries, and we are 100% behind a mission like that.”

Mel Noakes, Co-founder of Elevate and Head of Sponsorship and Events for Santander UK, commented: “Over the past six years we’ve heard so many incredible stories about how this programme has supported people. It’s a privilege to play a role in these stories and know that we’re supporting an industry and community that we love to see thrive.”

Lauren Mucklow, Joint Managing Partner of Owl Live, added: “We’re excited to be the principal agency partner of the Elevate programme this year. At Owl Live we’re huge ambassadors of mentoring, of the value of being mentored and of ambition. The fact that by partnering with Elevate we could really harness those qualities for our teams and work together to improve the industry, all meant that our decision was a no-brainer. We’re thrilled to be involved and to offer our full support.”

Max Fellows, Co-founder of Elevate, Events Business Consultant and Co-Founder of GlobalEventSuppliers.com, concluded: “When we set up this programme six years ago we had plenty of ambition but no idea how much impact we could really have. Now over 1,200 people have been a part of the Elevate experience, which is just incredible.

“This is why we are incredibly excited to announce our new commercial partners. These brilliant organisations not only align with our vision, ambition, and ethos, but are enabling Elevate to grow, support even more professionals and, most importantly, remain totally free.”

For full details of the Elevate programme, please visit elevateme.co