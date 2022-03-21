New CEO at Ticketcorner: Oliver Niedermann to succeed Andreas Angehrn

Oliver Niedermann will take over the operational management of Ticketcorner



Andreas Angehrn has decided to leave the leading Swiss ticketing provider in order to pursue new opportunities after 12 successful years as CEO

The Board of Directors of Ticketcorner AG has appointed Oliver Niedermann as the new CEO. He will succeed Andreas Angehrn, who has played a major role in the company’s success in Switzerland since 2010. Andreas Angehrn will leave Ticketcorner at the end of June. Ticketcorner AG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ticketcorner Holding AG, which has been owned in equal shares by CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and Ringier AG since 2010.

Oliver Niedermann, 49, has been Head of Marketing at Raiffeisen Switzerland for the past ten years, focusing on the digital transformation of the marketing activities of Switzerland’s third-largest bank in B2C and B2B business as well as in sponsoring and loyalty management. He acquired his extensive expertise in the fields of marketing, events, ticketing, and sponsoring in various management positions at sports and entertainment agencies such as SUI AG and iSe – Hospitality AG, which managed the

FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006. After graduating from the University of St. Gallen (HSG), he worked for several years in management consulting with leading international consulting companies, mainly for media, sports and entertainment clients.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, Chair of the Ticketcorner Board of Directors and CEO of EVENTIM Management AG: “We are pleased to have gained a highly qualified marketing and events expert in Oliver Niedermann, who will further expand Ticketcorner’s leading position. He brings with him the very best professional prerequisites to gain an even stronger foothold in the Swiss market and make our offer even more attractive to our customers. As CEO, Andreas not only enjoyed great success in positioning and developing Ticketcorner, he also brought significant impetus from Switzerland into our global group of companies with great innovative strength. We regret his decision to leave and would like to thank him for the excellent collaboration. We wish him all the best for his personal and professional future.“

Marc Walder, Vice Chair of the Ticketcorner Board of Directors and CEO of Ringier AG: “Ticketcorner became a Swiss success story under the leadership of Andi Angehrn. The company is one of the strongest online brands and has proven in exemplary fashion that digital companies can excel in terms of customer proximity and trust. I would like to thank Andi for everything he has done, in particular for his extraordinary work over the last two years marked by the coronavirus pandemic. I wish him all the best for his personal and professional future. At the same time, I look forward to working with Oliver Niedermann and continuing the Ticketcorner success story. The ticketing and events industry is still transforming at a rapid pace, and we are faced with many challenges. With Oliver, we will continue to strengthen the company’s leading position with innovative, smart applications and an attractive offer that meets the needs of Swiss customers.“

Andreas Angehrn: “I look back with joy and pride on the success story that we have been able to write with Ticketcorner since CTS EVENTIM and Ringier took over in 2010. Ticketcorner has tapped into new market segments during this time and offers event organizers, partners and ticket purchasers fully digitalised services at the cutting edge of technology. This was possible only thanks to the excellent collaboration with the Board of Directors, the Executive Board and the Ticketcorner team, for which I would like to express my heartfelt thanks.“