New business development manager for Vividink

Vividink, the event industry PR and marketing specialist has announced the appointment of Simon Perry to the newly created post of business development manager.

Perry, formerly sales and account manager at the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA), joins Vividink mid-pandemic and will be responsible for building Vividink’s partnerships with event industry businesses who need to ensure their profile and visibility is maintained and expanded, particularly during this difficult time for the sector.

Managing director, Paul Richardson explained the company’s rationale for recruiting during an industry depression, saying, “Event industry businesses understand that this pandemic is not a permanent state of affairs, and despite challenging economic forces, many are determined to be ready for the moment that events and exhibitions can restart in full. That means building confidence amongst their existing customers, and ensuring their name and reputation is maintained whilst Covid restrictions prevent major events from taking place.”

“Here at Vivid,” Richardson continued, “we’re demonstrating that PR and marketing are especially important for event businesses right now. Suppliers, organisers and venues cannot show their story, they can only tell it – and that’s where we come in.

“We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the team, and I’m confident his experience in ESSA and close ties with the industry are precisely the assets we need to convert the interest we’re getting from businesses across all three sectors into solid, long-lasting relationships.”

Perry was pleased to be offered the role, saying, “Having worked closely with Vividink as a client, it’s great to be joining them as a colleague, and I’m looking forward to really helping event businesses find the PR and marketing packages they need now, and are going to need as we move into 2021 and beyond.”