New award, more judges for ETA 2020

The Global Strategy Director at Explori, Sophie Holt, Brian Fanzo, who founded iSocialFanz, and Scott Cullather, co-founder of live brand storytelling agency INVNT, are among the names judging entries to the 2020 edition Event Technology Awards (ETA).

The 12-strong ETA panel has to be familiar with a wholly new tier of game-changing technology; a fact underlined by new award Best Pivot from Physical to Virtual, which highlights innovations helping companies work around the COVID-19 block.

Scott Cullather comments: “The awards are particularly special this year. Technology has always played an important role in the attendee experience and overall success of our events and this is especially the case amid COVID-19.

“Thanks to technology advancements and the products tech companies have developed for our industry we’ve been able to adapt quickly and creatively to provide our clients – and their audiences – with engaging live experiences delivered virtually.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of the ETA, said: “People are way past the tipping point. They expect technology to develop solutions, quickly, rather than hoping for something. Thankfully, tech keeps delivering.

“Our thanks as ever to the judges who will make sure these awards honour the very best. In these extraordinary, turbulent times that much at least is a constant.”

Further information about the Event Technology Awards, including the full list of judges, is at: https://eventtechnologyawards.co.uk/EventTechAwards20/en/page/home