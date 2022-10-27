Network of Women In Events launches ‘Level Up’, a new mentoring programme

Network of Women In Events (NOWIE) has today announced ‘Level Up’, a brand new mentoring programme aimed at women in the mid stages of their career to support them in taking the next step.

Level Up will pair women early to mid-career in the industry, with a mentor whose career has taken her to senior roles with relevant experience. Pairings will be tailored according to a mixture of factors, from area of work, specialisms, employment status and many more. With the majority of interaction taking place online, geography isn’t an obstacle for those wishing to participate.

The scheme will last 6 months and will include networking opportunities for both mentors and mentees as NOWIE aims to create an alumni network for mentees with each year of Level Up that passes.

Cat Kevern, Chair of NOWIE, said, “we’ve been working on this behind the scenes for some months now and we’re hugely grateful in particular to Freya Gill-Stevens and Carolina Jalles who have pulled so much of it together. At NOWIE, we believe passionately in women supporting women and we have many members who have pushed boundaries and forged paths for the generations behind them. Level Up will allow us to make the most of the examples set by these exceptional women”.

NOWIE is thrilled that the debut year for Level Up will be sponsored by Standon Calling and Organise Chaos. Clare Goodchild Director of Organise Chaos says “it is great to watch NOWIE growing as a network, whilst now also creating tangible opportunities in the industry through schemes like Level Up. At Organise Chaos we understand the power of mentoring to support and guide people into the next step of their career. Schemes like Level Up can enact real change in careers. Organise Chaos are honoured to be involved in the inaugural Level Up programme, and are looking forward to this being set in the calendar as a key part of developing the next generation of senior female leaders”.

Cat added, “this generous sponsorship ensures not only that we have funds to facilitate the programme but also that we can support mentees with the cost of attending the in-person elements of the scheme, guaranteeing that financial circumstance is no barrier to participation”.

Mentors already signed up to Level Up include Megan Kieran, Director of Live at Us Experiential, Laura Armstrong, Independent Senior Event Producer and Sarah Slater, Vice President of Music and Festivals at Ticketmaster.Pre-registrations are open for those interested in becoming a mentor using this link and NOWIE will soon accept expressions of interest from candidate mentees.