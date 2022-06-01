Net Zero Carbon Events names Scottish Event Campus as Gold Sponsor

The Net Zero Carbon Events initiative confirmed today that the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) will become its latest Gold Sponsor.

The announcement took place, fittingly, at IMEX’s own People & Planet area, and was welcomed by Kai Hattendorf, Managing Director, UFI, who represented members of the Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC), one of the founding partners of the initiative, and Kathleen Warden, Director of Conference Sales at the SEC, who was also behind the inception of the initiative launched at COP26 in Glasgow last year.

The initiative aims to connect the events industry, globally, to the rapidly growing movement towards net zero by 2050 and is already seeing an influx of momentum from across the meetings and events community. The Scottish Event Campus recently announced its own aspirations towards Net Zero by 2030.

Commenting on the announcement, Kai Hattendorf, Managing Director, UFI, said: “Reaching a Net Zero Carbon events industry is a massive task, and therefore it is important to have leading players from across the industry driving implementation. Having hosted COP26, the SEC has already given the industry a great example of forward-thinking action and we value their active support.”

Carina Bauer, CEO IMEX Group, added: “Congratulations and also a big thank you to the SEC for becoming a gold sponsor of the industry’s NetZero Carbon emissions initiative.”

Kathleen Warden, Director of Conference Sales, SEC, commented: “A key part of our strategy is integrating the legacies of COP26 into what we do, both as a venue in our own right, and by looking to inspiring our industry. We’ve already outlined our ambitions for Net Zero by 2030, our support for Net Zero Carbon Events extends this supporting to the rest of the industry.”