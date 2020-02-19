Neptunus rolls out red carpet for BRIT Awards 2020

The organisers of the BRIT Awards 2020 once again turned to award-winning temporary structure specialists Neptunus to provide the red carpet walkway facility for stars attending the glittering 40th anniversary ceremony.

Many of the biggest names in the music business attended the event at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night and posed for the traditional photo-call and interviews with the world’s media inside one of Neptunus’ Alu Hall structures.

It was the third successive year that organisers had called on Northamptonshire-based Neptunus, who earlier this month were voted Temporary Structure Supplier of the Year at the Festival Supplier Awards, to provide the temporary overlay to the high-profile occasion.

It took a 16-strong crew of technicians just four days to erect 2,170 square metres of Alu Halls for a range of facilities including crew catering, production facilities, the VIP drop-off point and the all-important red carpet area.

The big night saw Stormzy voted Best Male Solo Artist while Mabel won the award for Best Female Solo Artist. Foals won Best Group while Lewis Capaldi scooped two awards for Best New Artist and in the Song of the Year category for ‘Someone You Love’. Singer songwriter Billie Eilish performed her chart-topping James Bond theme ‘No Time to Die’ as she was named Best International Female Artist. The stunning evening was rounded off by The Faces bandmates Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones who took the stage to play together again after performing at The Brits back in 1993. Neptunus’ managing director, Ben Keast, said: “We’re delighted to once again have been asked to provide the support facilities to the BRIT Awards which is always one the great nights for the British music industry.”