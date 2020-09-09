Neptunus provides social distancing facilities for Lancing College pupils

Lancing College, an independent boarding and day school in southern England, appointed Neptunus to provide two temporary facilities which are being used as a canteen and an additional classroom to comply with the rules of social distancing. The facilities will be in place for six months until February 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented students from attending school, but now that the virus is decreasing and the NHS Test and Trace system is up and running, the government asked schools to prepare to welcome all children back this autumn. Returning to school is vital for children’s education and for their wellbeing. Located in West Sussex, the school was founded in 1848 and educates around 600 pupils between the ages of 13 and 18. With the new school year set to begin, Lancing College had to make arrangements to welcome the pupils back and to minimise the risk of contamination. Therefore, the school decided to extend their facilities with two temporary structures in their courtyard.

The answer came in the shape of two Alu Hall each 12 x 20 metres with cassette floor and thermo roofs offering the college a dual-purpose solution. A seven-strong crew of Neptunus technicians took just 3 days to erect the 480 square metre temporary facilities. Neptunus appointed Surrey based company, The Technical Department for the lighting and power distribution and J Jones Flooring for the floor coverings. A further 2 days was required for the internal fit-out including furniture, kitchen facilities and digital blackboards.

Mark Milling, Bursar at Lancing College, said: “We looked at various solutions for additional space at the school during the Covid-19 pandemic ranging from marquees to temporary classrooms. We found the Neptunus structures to be the best option on an aesthetic vs practicality vs value for money basis. We have been very happy with the customer service and the Neptuni themselves look great”.

The installation of the temporary facilities presented Neptunus’ technicians with a complicated logistical challenge. The courtyard was only accessible by a 20m staircase, so all materials had to be carried up the staircase by the crew as they were unable to use standard cranes and fork-lift trucks.

Ben Keast, Managing Director of Neptunus, said: “We are happy that pupils can return to school again and we are able to help Lancing College by providing additional canteen space and a classroom.

The temporary structures are winter proof and will be in place until February 2021, but can be extended by Lancing College for any longer period if desired.