NEC Group relaunches its unique live events work placement

As part of its commitment to championing careers in live events, the NEC Group has relaunched its Events Week Live work placement programme after a two-year hiatus.

Coinciding with National Careers Week (7th – 13th March), the programme offered 12 degree-level students the unique opportunity to undertake a week’s work experience across its venues.

Selected individuals from Coventry University and Birmingham City University event management courses, were welcomed by the Group to take part in a range of events, expert talks and hands-on experience, plus a networking lunch with professionals from across the events industry.

The experience also included behind-the-scenes access to the build of Crufts, for students to get involved and see first-hand what goes into creating the iconic event, plus the hundreds more every year at the venue.

NEC Group Senior Event Manager, Michelle Baldwin, who has developed and led the programme since 2011, hopes it continues to spark the interest of the events professionals of tomorrow: “We are striving to attract, develop and retain the best talent in the NEC Group but to do this we need to showcase the wealth of opportunities that are available at every level and in different departments. This week is just one of the initiatives we have in place for students to see the workings of the UK’s leading venue management business.”

The students were also competing to win a year’s mentorship with the NEC Group in live events management.

Paul Cartlidge, Course Director for BA Event Management at Coventry University, said: “There are some things we can teach in the classroom but hands-on experience in real situations is invaluable to students’ understanding of the event production world. The NEC Group has provided our students with amazing insight into the world-class venues on our doorstep, and we hope that this is something we can repeat in the future as these opportunities contribute massively to their knowledge and experience.”

Dr Richard Oddy, Head of Department, Marketing and Leisure Economies for Birmingham City Business School added: “It has been fantastic to be involved with ‘Events Week Live’. Birmingham City University is committed to providing our students with as much industry experience as possible alongside their studies. What an incredible opportunity for our event management students to have had, looking behind-the-scenes look at what the industry is all about, as well as networking with some of the most influential people in this sector.”

For more information on NEC Group careers, visit the website here.