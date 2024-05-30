NEC Group hires Rachael Maguire as Head of Events for Conventions

NEC Group, the UK’s leading live events business, announces that Rachael Maguire has joined the team as Head of Events for Conventions.

Rachael is responsible for the running of our events across ICC Birmingham, Vox Conference Venue and NEC Conference Suites (capacities between 1 – 720). She will work on ensuring the seamless operation of all events across all conference venues, delivering a best-in-class experience to visitors.

Rachael is an experienced events manager who returns to the NEC Group having previously spent time overseeing venue services as part of the Exhibitions business, and on event management across the NEC Group Arenas. She also played a key role running events as part of the Games organising team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. She will oversee an internal team at the NEC Group as well as the 54 hosts who operate across the Conventions business, helping visitors navigate around venues.

Andy Gibb, Managing Director of Conventions, said: “We are really excited to welcome Rachael back to the NEC Group where her experience in managing events will ensure that the quality of the conventions is first rate. I look forward to working with Rachael as we showcase the best experience possible at our Conventions for all our visitors.”

Rachael Maguire added: “I’m delighted to join the NEC Group’s Conventions team and am looking forward to getting started. I’m aiming to build on the exciting momentum already in the business by delivering best-in-class customer service at all events across our Conventions venues.”