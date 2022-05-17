NEC Group Arenas senior appointment to power growth strategy

NEC Group Ticketing & Arenas has strengthened its management team with the appointment of a new Head of Sales. Part of an ambitious growth strategy, the move will see the merger of two separate business areas – Premium and Groups.

Nicky Burgess joins NEC Group Ticketing & Arenas and will take the reins of a newly-formed Premium and Groups department, which aims to enhance the overall fan journey and experience right from the ticket purchase, to the event itself.

With over 20 years’ experience in sales and business development, Nicky will lead the development of Amplify – Utilita Arena Birmingham and Resorts World Arena’s premium hospitality provider. She will also oversee a successful Groups team at The Ticket Factory, responsible for large bookings, including those made from coach companies, social clubs, group organisers, businesses and schools.

Bringing together the expertise of the two sales functions will offer NEC Group Ticketing & Arenas the potential to unlock greater amounts of commercial growth over the next three years.

Nicky Burgess, Head of Sales, Premium and Groups at NEC Group Ticketing & Arenas, said: “I love live events so I’m delighted to join the UK’s leading live events business. There’s no better time to join in my opinion as the company goes from strength to strength, leaving behind the challenges of the pandemic. I look forward to this new challenge, being able to bring my knowledge and experience to the table, and of course, meeting my new team.”

Andy Price, Commercial Director of Ticketing and Arenas, NEC Group, said: “With business beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels, we took the decision to review our commercial team structure with the objective of creating further integration of key business areas, to help deliver against our growth strategy. I’m delighted to welcome Nicky on board to help drive forward our new Premium and Groups business. It’s an exciting outlook that promises to create more opportunities for future growth.”