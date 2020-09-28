NEC appoints Stefanie Corinth as Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA

NEC Display Solutions Europe has appointed Stefanie Corinth as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales EMEA, as the company reinforces its customer-centric, vertically-aligned sales approach.

Stefanie has spent 18 years at NEC and has been promoted from the position of SVP Marketing and Business Development. She will also manage the D/A/CH region as acting General Manager D/A/CH.

In her new executive role, Stefanie will head up NEC’s existing teams for EMEA regional Sales including Channel- and Corporate Sales and she will oversee the new strategically defined key Business Segments.

NEC is once again underlining its commitment to customers by reordering its sales structure around its core target verticals. Each team combines sales excellence with technical expertise for a deep understanding of specific customer needs and market context. The new sales teams will report directly to Stefanie.

Stefanie has extensive sales and marketing experience, managing teams and devising strategy across the EMEA region. Joining NEC in 2002 as Sales Manager for Germany for NEC-Mitsubishi, she has held numerous roles from Sales Director Central Europe for LCD displays to General Manager Sales Central Europe for displays, projectors and digital cinema.

Previous to this, Stefanie has held different sales positions in the software industry and subsequently managed the role of Sales Manager Eastern and Central Eastern Europe at Sony and Nokia. She is an experienced leader and respected voice in the digital display industry.

Bernd Eberhardt, President and CEO at NEC Display Solutions Europe, will step in to serve as acting SVP Marketing and Business Development, in addition to his current responsibilities. He commented: “We are pleased to appoint Stefanie to take on this very important and challenging sales role. Stefanie combines an extremely high level of product knowledge with an in-depth experience of the EMEA AV/IT industry. I’m confident she will lead our sales teams from success to greater success.”

Stefanie Corinth, newly appointed SVP of Sales EMEA, said: “It’s a very challenging time for our customers, but we are here to support them. Our revamped sales teams have been built from the ground up to really understand our customers and their concerns, and to advise on the targeted solutions that will suit their needs. I am very much looking forward to the journey.”