National Running Show South approaches the finish line with record-breaking enthusiasm

Despite being postponed twice over the last year, the new event from Raccoon Events, The National Running Show South, is expected to be the most successful launch to date for the company, with more than 20,000 runners and over 100 brands signed up to attend the Expo, set to take place at Farnborough International on 17-18 July 2021.

Raccoon Events, the company behind The National Running Show, National Outdoor Expo, National Snow Show and Run Show USA, has recently added more top brands to the line-up including COROS, Goodr, Oofos, Aftershokz, Secret Whispers, Kendal Mint Company, Artisan Design, Supernatural Fuel, Viveca Biomed, HBHM, Monty & Ridge, Platinum Ambulance Service, Running Bear, Revvies and MFB Activewear.

The Event will also play host to a brand-new Yoga Zone, in partnership with Yoga Furie. The Yoga Zone adds to an already impressive offering of interactive features that will connect runners with experts and professionals from across the running industry including a Gait Analysis feature with 8th Element, Strength Zone with Endure Stronger, Run Clinic with The Movement & Running School, Events Village powered by RaceNation, Pace Yourself Zone with Xempo and Art of Your Success, Bra Fit Bar with Runderwear and a Recovery Zone in partnership with Therabody.

Nathalie Davies, Group Event Director at Raccoon Events, commented: “The last few months has seen an explosion of interest in the event. Bringing the industry together and building a community is of paramount importance and after such a tumultuous year the enthusiasm and pace at which the event is growing is great to see. We are very close to reaching maximum capacity and are delighted to have powerhouse brands including Runners Need, On Running, Salomon, Ronhill, Hoka One One, KT Tape, 2XU, New Balance and Kind Snacks on board. It’s set to be a fantastic event, just what the industry needs after the challenges everyone has faced.”

Tickets to the show are available for £10 from www.nationalrunningshow.com/south