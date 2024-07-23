National Gallery Bicentenary build projects underway, creating new visionary spaces for venue hire

As the National Gallery celebrates its 200th year, the £85million capital build projects are underway, including new and exciting venue hire opportunities.

With bold and diverse developments due for completion by May 2025, the investment is set to enhance and modernise commercial event experiences at the Gallery.

Conceived to improve the welcome given to all visitors to the National Gallery, sensitive interventions to the Grade I listed Sainsbury Wing will reconfigure the ground floor entrance and create new spaces that will provide an experience for commercial events befitting a world-class institution. New technologies including a vast digital welcome wall can include bespoke client welcome messaging and branding during out of hours commercial events.

The new mezzanine level, with a circular, statement bar as a focus point, will provide a visually impactful space for pre-dinner gatherings overlooking Trafalgar Square.

Additionally, the 322-seater lecture theatre will reopen with a fully accessible main stage, and state-of-the-art AV facilities for presentations, conferences, film screenings, award ceremonies, product launches, and more. The lecture theatre foyer can be included for receptions, networking, and catering. New daytime event spaces will also reopen on the first floor for business meetings and events with upgraded AV facilities.

The ground floor of the historic Wilkins Building will be home to a new Supporters House, with dedicated spaces for the Gallery supporters and members. Out of hours, this space will also be available for venue hire. With a separate entrance from Trafalgar Square, it also has its own restaurant, bar, private dining room, lounge, and event space for up to 100 guests.

A new and transformed Centre for Creative Learning can also be used for commercial events out of hours, with direct access into the North Galleries for unique settings for memorable events surrounded by masterpieces.



These ambitious and forward-thinking investment projects allow for greater sustainability, to ensure the National Gallery’s long-lasting success over the next 200 years. Innovations, such as enhancing natural light and ventilation within the redevelopment, will facilitate a reduction in energy consumption. Construction plans have incorporated a ‘re-use first’ approach to sourcing environmentally sustainable materials.



Speaking on the importance of the developments, Clare Arouche, Head of Events & Hospitality at the National Gallery said: “This visionary investment will introduce a new chapter for commercial events that celebrates the best of both our Gallery’s history, and its exciting future. With digital enhancements, versatile spaces, and luxurious amenities, we are creating an environment that fosters creativity, innovation and collaboration for unforgettable experiences.

“These projects underscore our commitment to excellence and position the Gallery as both the premier destination to see some of the greatest paintings in the world, but also for business meetings, conferences, dinners, galas and more, ensuring that every occasion is executed flawlessly and leaves a lasting impression.” While work is carried out, the public Gallery spaces continue to be available for morning and evening commercial event hire.