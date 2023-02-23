Natalia Limonova-Bonnel joins UFI as Research Coordinator

Top of Article

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, has recently appointed Natalia Limonova-Bonnel as the association’s new Research Coordinator.

As Research Coordinator, she is involved in supporting UFI’s research projects, carrying out studies directly or in collaboration with partner associations and industry partners. She has already prepared to release the latest Euro Fair Statistics report and takes part in several other research projects, including the Global Barometer.

Natalia brings many years of experience into her new position, having been responsible for national and international exhibition markets research, among other tasks, at other industry associations.

UFI COO Adeline Vancauwelaert says, “On behalf of the whole UFI team, I am pleased to welcome Natalia Limonova-Bonnel to our team in the Paris office. Research is one of UFI’s cornerstones and her extensive experience in the exhibition industry is crucial to ensuring that we continue to offer relevant and reliable insights to our members and the industry at large.”

Having previously worked in regular contact with UFI, Natalia was familiar with the association’s missions before joining the team. This has allowed her to quickly become autonomous and efficient in her new role. Both her solid background within the exhibition industry and the non-profit sector as well as her versatile experience in her previous positions in the exhibition industry are essential assets to UFI activities.

UFI’s research for the exhibition and events industry is world-leading. Global research provides data on global trends and developments, broken down to country levels. Specific regional reports track the industry’s development. Topical reports on central industry issues – from sustainability to data – drive industry discussions and developments. UFI research is available through the dedicated online portal at www.ufi.org/research.

Natalia adds, “I’m delighted to join the UFI team and to be able to apply my experience in exhibition industry research to my new position. I’m passionate about exhibitions and am looking forward to contributing to the development of international cooperation in this area.”