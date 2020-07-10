NAEC Stoneleigh To Host Low Carbon Agriculture Launch Event

NAEC Stoneleigh is set to host the UK launch of the Low Carbon Agriculture show next year in another positive step for the Midlands events venue.

Formerly the Energy and Rural Business Show, Low Carbon Agriculture will showcase opportunities in low carbon energy, technological advances and Environmental Land Management (ELM) when it arrives at NAEC Stoneleigh from March 9-10, 2021.

Securing the Low Carbon Agriculture show is another shot in the arm for NAEC Stoneleigh as the Covid-19 lockdown eases and the UK events industry adapts and reopens for business.

Chris Hartley, managing director of NAEC Stoneleigh, said the Warwickshire-based venue was delighted to welcome Low Carbon Agriculture.

Advertisement

He said: “Low Carbon Agriculture fits strongly with our ethos, as we are a venue working to reduce our own carbon footprint, introducing our own ‘Three Rs System – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.’

“In addition, NAEC is the natural home for many leading agricultural events and many businesses based here at Stoneleigh Park are leading organisations dedicated to agriculture and rural enterprise.”

Chris added that it was pleasing for NAEC Stoneleigh, which in the 12 months preceding lockdown had recorded unparalleled growth in many areas of the business, to be able to secure such an impressive event during the current climate.

He said: “In what is a hugely challenging time for the events industry, it’s great to share some good news. We are always pleased to welcome another market-leading trade event to our venue.”

Low Carbon Agriculture’s focus will ensure that practical solutions to tackling climate change through the generation of renewable energy, the implementation of low carbon initiatives and best practice in both environmental and carbon management, take centre stage during the two-day event.

Low Carbon Agriculture is also launching a networking app to enhance visitor experience and inviting delegates to book in one-to-one appointments in advance of the event.

Held in association with the National Farmers Union (NFU), Low Carbon Agriculture incorporates four expos in one show and has announced new features for the 2021 event, including the addition of ‘Environmental Business Expo’ and ‘Farm Technology Expo’ to compliment ‘Energy Now Expo’ and ‘Low Emission Vehicles Expo.’

Jonathan Scurlock, Chief Adviser, Renewable Energy and Climate Change for the NFU, is supportive of the new show.

He said: “The NFU strongly supports the launch of Low Carbon Agriculture and its move to NAEC Stoneleigh.

“The event has always been a trailblazer, and its focus on low carbon agriculture, natural capital enhancement and agri-tech is very much in tune with current policy, at a key time of change in agriculture.”

The show is committed to reducing its impact on the environment, going paper free and implementing digital check in and navigation, ensuring any materials used are sustainable, responsibly sourced or can be recycled, with a ban on the use of all single use plastic.

Toby Wand, Low Carbon Agriculture show organiser, said: “Our aim is to provide farmers and landowners with a dynamic and content-rich two-day event with practical guidance on ways to combat climate change in their businesses while remaining competitive.

“The facilities at NAEC Stoneleigh, with the addition of a first-class test track for low emission agricultural vehicles, was the perfect platform for us to use.” The show is free to attend and features the Energy Now Expo, in which an exhibition will be accompanied by an energy storage theatre and a cutting-edge conference programme, covering all forms of renewables. For full information on the Low Carbon Agriculture Show