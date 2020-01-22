NAEC Stoneleigh saves dozens of security jobs

Leading events and conference centre, NAEC Stoneleigh, has moved to save around 60 jobs which were threatened by the closure of a West Midlands security firm.

Solihull-based Securex provided security and stewarding staff to help manage the tens of thousands of visitors who attend more than 275 events every year at the NAEC, which is based at Stoneleigh Park, Kenilworth.

Securex is now closing down and NAEC Stoneleigh has stepped in to create Grandstand Security and Stewarding, to save the jobs of dozens of workers who have been trusted faces at the renowned conference site for many years.

Rob Patterson, head of venue operations at NAEC Stoneleigh, said: “We host more than 275 events a year at Stoneleigh and pride ourselves on providing a safe, secure and efficiently-run environment.

Advertisement

“To do that, we need the expertise and experience of an extremely proficient and professional group of security staff, which Securex has always provided for us.

“As soon as we heard the business was closing, we moved to ensure the high-quality service provided to all visitors and exhibitors at the NAEC would continue.

“To this end, we have decided to take all of our security and stewarding needs in-house under the banner of Grandstand Security and Stewarding and, at the same time, protect the jobs of up to 60 dedicated staff who have worked with us for so long – many of whom live locally to Stoneleigh.

“It will ensure the seamless continuity of staffing at NAEC by people who know our site and facilities and how to keep them, and our visitors, secure. We’re delighted to be able to announce such positive news.”

Roger Evans, operations manager at Securex for 20 years, is delighted to be able to continue working at NAEC.

He said: “NAEC Stoneleigh immediately wanted to secure the future of the Securex staff, as well as retaining all their knowledge and experience of working at Stoneleigh.

“That was a perfect solution for me. We’re one big happy team and we pride ourselves on delivering the very best security and service to exhibitors and visitors.

“If you can do that, then they’re both likely to come back again and again.”

That approach has clearly succeeded, with leading national clients quick to praise the professionalism and expertise of the NAEC Stoneleigh operation.

A spokesperson for National Grid hailed security staff as: “Fabulous, friendly, flexible and helpful. They’re very capable, delivered a great service throughout and we would highly recommend.”

That ringing endorsement was echoed by the Minerva Furniture Group. A spokesperson said: “All the staff are amazing and so helpful. All go above and beyond and made our event an enjoyable and well-managed three days.”