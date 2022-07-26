N2O creates festival beauty experience for NYX Professional Makeup with disruptive gas station activation, in partnership with L’Oréal

Award-winning creative brand experience agency, N2O, has designed an American gas station-style festival experience for LA-born make up brand, NYX Professional Makeup.

Born out of the brand’s desire to get its community back together in real life, the neon pink and yellow gas service station activation features festival makeover stations, convenience store-style fridges packed full of NYX products and a hydration station. ‘Content creation areas’ will give festival-goers the opportunity to pose for the ultimate festival shot.

Clare James, Chief Operating Officer at N2O, said: “We’re set to bring NYX Professional Makeup back IRL with this disruptive festival set up. With massively sharable elements, it will be a one-stop shop for all festival-goers to have a makeover, nail art or a minute to pose for a photo in the NYX interactive gas station.”

Rachael Easterbrook, Senior Brand Manager at NYX Professional Makeup, said: “This whole activation is about bringing our community back together. This is the first time ever NYX Professional Makeup has activated at festivals in the UK, and we’re so excited with what N2O has come up with!”

N2O’s NYX activation will be at Brighton Pride (6th – 7th August), Black Pride (14th August), Creamfields (25th – 28th August) and Sundown (2nd– 4th September).