N2O and Tesco offer a taste of summer with pop-up food festival￼

Award-winning creative brand experience agency, N2O, will deliver an immersive touring pop-up food festival in partnership with Tesco to inspire customers and colleagues in the lead up to summer.

The multi-brand experience will be touring selected Tesco stores across 100 days, offering people hacks, hints and tips for their picnics, parties and BBQs, helping the nation to make the most of the Great British Summer (whatever the weather!)

The line up will host 28 brands each offering their own free experiences, sampling opportunities and inspiration for those celebrating events including Father’s Day, Wimbledon and the late summer Bank Holiday weekend.

A demo theatre will feature masterclasses on everything from BBQing for a crowd and reducing food waste to sun care tips, recipes and much more.

The brand line-up includes Tesco Fire Pit and Tesco Finest picnic ranges as well as Kopparberg, The Vegetarian Butcher, Starbucks, Evian, Nivea, Hellman’s, Jaffa Oranges, Costa Coffee, Baxters, Magnum, Gordon’s, Mr Kipling and many more.

Clare James, Chief Operating Officer at N2O, said: “The pop-up food festival is all about celebrating being together with loved ones and feasting with friends. Working in partnership with Tesco, we’re helping customers elevate their everyday with an immersive experience full of hacks, hands-on demos and opportunities to try the products in a really engaging way.”

Lauren Horton, Campaign Manager at Tesco, said: “We’re very excited to be delivering our free, pop-up food festival at stores this summer with N2O. We want to offer Tesco customers the chance to sample delicious food, great atmosphere and help them feel inspired for the season ahead – all for free!”

The touring summer-long pop-up food festival is running from 31st May to 7th September.

For more information and to find a store near you see www.tescosummer.com