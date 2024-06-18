N2O and Pride in London bring brands the opportunity to activate at pride in the capital through two-year partnership

Multi-award-winning creative brand experience agency, N2O is delighted to announce that it has solidified a two-year partnership with Pride in London, meaning brands can ensure their visibility at the UK’s largest Pride event.

Having worked to bring global brands to the forefront of Pride in London for over 10 years, N2O will now be an official partner of Pride in London, offering brands a suite of opportunities from being part of the famous Parade Float to experiences at adjoining stages, to year-long genuine allyship.

Speaking of the partnership, Clare James, Chief Operating Officer at N2O, said: “We’re very excited to be officially working alongside Pride in London to get the event and everything it stands for in front of brands on an even bigger scale. We know from Nielsen data that Pride in London outperforms Glastonbury, BST, London Fashion Week and the London Marathon in brand equity and perception, so it’s never been more important for brands to get on board and show genuine support and allyship. We’re looking forward to working with many brands to do exactly that.”

Dee Llewellyn, Director of Partnerships & Growth at Pride in London, said: “Partnering with N2O is set to be fantastic for the visibility of Pride in London with brands who genuinely want to be allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and show their support on a global stage. We’re looking forward to bringing brands on board who share in our key values – visibility, unity and equality.”

N2O’s insightful whitepaper – “Standing Proud at Pride and Beyond” – can be downloaded at https://www.n2o.co.uk/resources/n2o-activating-your-brand-at-pride