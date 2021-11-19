Mustard Media to receive £167,992.00 from third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country including Mustard Media in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

Mustard Media in Manchester has been awarded a grant of £167,992.00 by The Arts Council England.

This award will help Mustard Media to build on their successes from 2021 and continue to help their clients as they plan for festival launches in 2022.

The grant will enable the company to increase revenue for their clients, as well as the destinations and tourism industries in which the festivals are held ,both nationally and internationally.

The funding will provide stability to the company after a very tough 18 months and ensure that they are able to continue to employ a strong team force, who otherwise may have gone into other industries as a result of the pandemic.

Mustard Media will also now be able to provide free online webinars for those in the events industry, through businesskeepsondancing.com

The third round of funding will support organisations from all corners of the sector as they deal with ongoing reopening challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said:

“Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.

Ed Norris, Commercial Director, said: “​​We’re very grateful to the Culture Recovery Fund for awarding us this grant. We’ve had a very difficult 18 months like most in the industry, and this goes a long way in securing the business, so we can keep delivering unparalleled marketing support for all our festival and event clients.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said:

“This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health. It’s a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives”.