Mustard Media announce agency growth with five new hires and on track to achieve 1.2 million tickets for clients in 2022

Global festival and events agency Mustard Media is expanding their team with five new hires, including three new senior team members and an internal promotion of a New Strategy Director.

After navigating through a challenging few years, Manchester-based Mustard Media is finding that the festival and events industry is gearing up for a busy 2022.

In 2021, the agency helped their clients to sell 620,000 tickets and this year they have set their sights on doubling that to help clients around the world sell 1.2 million tickets.

The agency has got off to a good start, with 133,000 ticket sales and £17 million revenue driven for clients in January alone and has welcomed 15 new event brands to their roster in the same period.

They have also strengthened their team with five new hires – Laura Buckley as Campaigns Director; Rory Palmer Rowe as Senior Strategist; Kristian Maxwell as Head of Paid; Jim English as Marketing Strategist, and Caolan Savage as Paid Media manager.

Rob Masterson, Managing Director, said: “2021 was a pivotal year for us. Despite the difficulties faced by our industry, we were still able to achieve incredible results, including selling 620,000 tickets and generating £35 million in total revenue for clients.

“We weathered the storm and have come out on top, which has culminated in the expansion of our business, with 15 client wins in January alone. We have big plans for the year ahead and are aiming to double last year’s results, by helping clients to sell 1.2 million tickets in 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome new members Laura, Rory, Jim, Kristian and Caolan to our team. We are truly excited about the innovation, energy and expertise that they bring with them.

“We are also proud to announce the promotion of Sian Bennett to Strategy Director. Having been with us for eight years, she has been a key part of the success of the agency and an integral part in the development of our Strategy department.”

Laura Buckley has more than 15 years’ experience in the music and festival industry. As Head of Marketing for Cream Group (part of Live Nation Entertainment), one of the world’s leading event promoters, she was responsible for creation, management and implementation of marketing strategy.

Laura joins as Campaigns Director and has worked with clients including Creamfields UK, Creamfields international including Buenos Aires, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong, Ibiza, Mallorca, Peru, Spain, UAE, and has managed partnerships with brands such as BBC Radio 1, Mixmag, YouTube, Yahoo, and MTV.

Rory Palmer Rowe joins as Senior Strategist, having come from Ph.Creative where he spent three years as Creative Strategist and one year as Account Director.

Jim English joins as Marketing Strategist, and has 12 years of experience as a marketing and strategy specialist. He joins from Target-Live media agency, where he was responsible for planning strategic 360 marketing campaigns for some of the UK’s biggest live, club, festival and arts events.

Kristian Maxwell has been appointed as the Head of Paid Media and is rejoining Mustard Media after 3 years in the B2B world. The Paid Media team has been strengthened with the hire of Caolan Savage as Paid Media Manager who previously worked at Social Trinity.

Sian Bennett has also been promoted from the Head of Music and Events to Strategy Director. Sian has been with Mustard Media since 2014 and has overseen the strategy, launches and campaigns for hundreds of global festivals.