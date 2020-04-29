Music Support hosts 12 Step Support Groups online

Music Support is launching weekly online support group meetings to allow the music industry’s 12 Step recovery community to continue to connect during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Meetings will take place every Monday 18:00-19:00 GMT from 27 April to 28 September 2020.

Available to any music industry peers throughout the summer, Music Support will provide a confidential and non-judgemental space for people to share and encourage one another on the journey of recovery.

Music Support Services Officer, Joanne Croxford, states: “It might be that someone is in need of a secure virtual space to share their experiences, while others may want to take part in these meetings simply by listening in and feeling accepted and connected during isolation. Music Support will offer strength and hope as we all navigate our way through these testing times.”

Music Support Managing Director, Eric Mtungwazi, adds: “The 12 Step Support Group Meetings have been a key part of our work backstage at festivals during the typical summer season. This year, as we’re unable to offer this service in-person due to the Covid-19 lockdown – which has resulted in the cancellation of festivals across the UK – we’re delighted to be able to offer support online and keep this community connected.”

To receive personalised login instructions, email: helpline@musicsupport.org with the subject ‘12 Step Support Group Meetings’.

All data remains confidential.