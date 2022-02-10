Museum of London announces countdown to West Smithfield relocation. Event hire spaces continue to be available at the museum’s London Wall and Docklands sites



Announcement marks final chance to book unique London Ellipse Hall, which will close in December 2022

The Museum of London’s main site at London Wall will close as a visitor attraction in December 2022 in preparation for its relocation to West Smithfield. This will mark the last chance to book the unique London Ellipse Hall for corporate and private events. All other event spaces at London Wall, and the Museum of London Docklands, will remain open.

The museum’s London Wall site opened in 1976 and has been a fixture of the capital’s cultural scene for the last 45 years. The Main Entrance, Terrace Gallery, Garden Room, Terrace Boardroom, Weston Theatre and Clore Learning Centre, will stay open for events at London Wall, alongside the Museum of London Docklands, a Grade I listed converted sugar warehouse at West India Quay.

This year will be the final chance for clients and guests to experience an event in the stunning London Ellipse Hall, which features London’s only fully commissionable circular LED ellipse with integrated plasma screen. With capacity for up to 600 guests for drinks receptions and up to 400 for dinners, the London Ellipse Hall is available to hire for events including Christmas parties, awards ceremonies, dinner dances, drinks receptions and product launches.

The Museum of London in West Smithfield will host a festival curated by Londoners in 2025 ahead of opening under a new name: The London Museum. The Museum of London Docklands will stay open for event hire as normal and will also undergo a name change – becoming The London Museum Docklands in January 2023.

Rachel de Woolfson, Assistant Head of Commercial Services, says: “We are excited to be preparing for the opening of The London Museum which will be a fantastic new space in West Smithfield when it opens in the future. The event spaces at London Wall are still available for hire and our team remain focussed on making these experiences unique and memorable.

“This year marks the last chance to hire the London Ellipse Hall so we are encouraging clients who would like to enjoy one last event in this incredible space, or those would like to experience it for the first time, to get in touch as soon as possible to book!”

To book the London Ellipse Hall or any of the other spaces at London Wall or Docklands, contact the team on 020 7814 5789 or email venuehire@museumoflondon.org.uk