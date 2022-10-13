MSP Global strengthens team following client growth

Production, AV and events specialist MSP Global has recruited four new team members in response to a surge in client growth.

Among those is highly-experienced events production specialist Cerys Butcher, who joins the firm as project co-ordinator, responsible for the management of projects from inception to completion. Her background includes delivering radio frequency planning of multi-venue events and working as artist liaison for large festivals, concerts and clients such as the BBC. She has also completed extensive training in high level audio equipment such as NEXO, CODA and L’Acoustics.

Emily Hardy joins the Liverpool-headquartered firm from Liverpool Chamber, while Phil Coumbe and Gareth Lewis have been appointed as warehouse manager and lighting engineer respectively. The firm has also made two senior promotions in recent months, with Lewis Nolan becoming a senior production engineer and Alister Harding being promoted to project co-ordinator.

The raft of appointments follows a wave of new client instructions, with Matalan, Speedy Hire, Everton FC and Monster Energy among the firm’s growing client roster. MSP Global provides AV, lighting, production and live event support to clients and recently invested more than £500,000 in a new state-of-the-art broadcast studio at its Liverpool headquarters.

MSP Global has also provided internships to students as part of its Pathways to Industry programme, designed to plug skills gaps and allow young people to gain hands-on industry experience in creative roles such as broadcast engineering, video editing and lighting design to warehouse operation and event management.

Colin Reader, founder and managing director of MSP Global, said: “We have been pleased to expand our client portfolio in the past 12 months, with businesses from a range of sectors seeking new and innovative ways to communicate with their audiences.

“Our latest recruits and promotions strengthen our service offer to clients and allow us to provide a more holistic view and even greater technical expertise to project delivery.

“As a Liverpool-based business with national reach, we are committed to providing local jobs and training and we aspire to support our further growth through investment in our people. This includes work placements and mentoring with college students to help us discover emerging local talent. As our growth continues, we can expect to welcome additional colleagues in the coming months.”