MSP Global signs audio tech partnership with NEXO

Production, AV and live events specialist MSP Global has made a significant investment in the world-class NEXO P+ sound system, the first of its kind in the North West of England.

NEXO is part of the Yamaha Corporation and has a global reputation for high-specification audio equipment that is used at a variety of live events across the world, from conferences and public spaces to theatres and sports stadia.

The first phase of investment has seen MSP Global complete the acquisition of a range of NEXO P12 and L15 point source loud speakers and M10 compact line array systems ideal for speech and music events with larger audiences.

As part of the agreement, specialist staff from NEXO engineering support team in Paris continue to deliver training to the MSP Global team and will provide ongoing support to ensure the maximum application of the new system.

MSP Global first explored the partnership with NEXO prior to the pandemic, when the business was able to pivot to live streaming and remote event production as events were restricted. The agreement was eventually reached following meetings earlier this year and the Aintree-headquartered firm plans to make further investments over the coming months.

Colin Reader, founder and managing director of MSP Global, said: “We began to explore options to invest in our sound equipment inventory before the pandemic, and I’d always remembered what a strong product NEXO was from my time living and working as a professional musician in South Africa in the 1990s.

“Once the impact of the pandemic began to recede, we invited NEXO to talk to us in Liverpool about a potential partnership. During discussions, they demonstrated the P+ SERIES and quite frankly we were blown away by what the technology has to offer. After a second meeting and critical listening sessions at the NEXO campus in France, we immediately knew that NEXO would be our next technology partner.

“Its quality will be particularly important at conferences, where speech intelligibility is needed during the day and music becomes more prominent in the evening. We can now use NEXO sound for the attendees in the room, while continuing to reach thousands more remotely with a live stream, as and when our clients require.

“From this first investment, we hope to build a relationship that endures for many years and continues to provide industry-leading audio technology for our clients.”

Rich Soper, NEXO UK sales manager, said: “With more than thirty-five years’ experience in the live events sector, and having navigated the economic impact of the pandemic, the team at MSP Global know all about the importance of being adaptable and offering the highest quality support to client events.

“We are delighted to be working with Colin and his highly-skilled team to develop a new partnership and strengthen our shared connections in the North West to provide services to clients in the region.

“We look forward to supporting the firm as it invests in new inventory and aims to expand an impressive client list that already includes the likes of Matalan, United Utilities, Speedy Services, Jaguar Land Rover, Santander, Monster Energy and Everton Football Club.”