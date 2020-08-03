MP takes time to visit exhibition contractor Exhibit 3Sixty

Coventry South MP, Zarah Sultana, paid a visit yesterday to Exhibit 3sixty, directors Andy Pearce & Alan Craner, discussed the lack of support for the exhibition industry from the government during the Covid 19 lockdown.

Andy Pearce, director of Exhibit 3Sixty explains, “We have been in communication with our local MPs for the constituencies of the business, and for where we live, aiming to gain more support for the exhibitions industry. We were delighted when Taiwo Owatemi MP voiced our concerns in the House of Parliament on 26 June and Zarah Sultana penned a letter to the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak MP. Today we welcomed Zara Sultana MP to Exhibit 3Sixty to explain in person why the exhibitions industry feels abandoned and to ask for support in recognising how important exhibitions are to the UK economy.”

“We wanted to make our local MP aware that the industry is already seeing large numbers of excellent people being made redundant across the board. And, because the industry needs key personnel to plan and organise an exhibition they need to be in place in readiness for 01 October but there are no revenues with which to pay them. The industry’s trade associations estimate that around 30,000 direct jobs in the exhibitions sector are currently at risk and an estimated £8bn loss to the UK economy, if remaining exhibitions are cancelled in 2020. Also, it is forecast that 60% of supply chain companies will not reopen in October as furlough comes to an end,” added fellow Exhibit 3Sixty director Alan Craner.

“The sector is able to deliver safe events using ‘controlled’ environments and can play a vital role in getting the UK economy moving again, we have a DCMS approved, risk assessment based approach, the All Secure Standard, all we need is help to get through to 01 October and we can reignite the UK economy. Exhibitions are where business happens,” concluded Pearce.