More focus on profitable event request with Event Tech Awards nominee Please ask m

Not rarely, the large customization requests end up at the bottom. The multi-day events, that often account for 60 percent of your meeting revenue. Exactly the requests you want to focus on, so missed opportunities! By using AI assistant m, there is more time for these important requests since m takes care of all the standardized work.

Within the platform, created by tech start-up Please ask m, all requests can be easily reviewed. Giving employees a clear workflow overview. This helps them to prioritize the requests. m. does all the manual work for you. First it distracts the most important data from your email, next it processes this into your reservation system. And here you go: a quote will automatically be setup. Your employees stay in control of the process and only need to do a final check.

More focus on the profitable requests

Relevant, because these employees spend a lot of time processing meeting requests. And on average, only a third of these requests will be confirmed. On top of that, most of these requests are for standard meetings that only bring in 40 percent of your meeting turnover. By reducing the processing time from 30 to 3 minutes, your employees have more time to spend on the profitable requests you want to focus on.

Best Technology Start-Up

Please ask m has been nominated as Best Technology Start-Up for the Event Technoloy Awards 2022, that recognises the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry.

Interested in how you can create efficiency through automation in your reservation department? The team of Please ask m is happy to tell you more about it.

