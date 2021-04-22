More Event Technology Awards’ judges revealed

Pauline Kwasniak from Female Event Planners, MCI’s director of onsite services, James Kelley, and Kathryn Frankson, director of event marketing at Informa, are some of the latest judges to be announced for Event Technology Awards (ETA) 2021.

Representatives from Reed Exhibitions, The Pie News, Dahlia+, Kingstad, Event Tech Lab, Moss Inc, Event Specialists, World of Mice, TSNN, Hot Hospitality Exchange, Montgomery Events, INVNT and StayJam Shows are also among the 15 names revealed today.

With entries breaking all sorts of records for their number, diversity and quality, ETA judges will be hard pressed to order the best across the 34 categories ahead of the awards ceremony in November.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, comments: “From sorting the shortlist through to declaring the winners our judges have a real job to do, on top of everything else they’re involved with.

“We need absolute commitment from everybody too of course, so to secure this level of people, who work for companies that really cross the T in tech, right across the world, is fantastic. It means the best new systems and solutions will get their deserved rewards at ETA21. My sincere thanks to all involved.”

The Event Technology Awards 2021 is open for entries until Saturday 31 July. For more information about the event, including a full list of categories and judges, visit the website: www.eventtechnologyawards.co.uk