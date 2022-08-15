Montgomery Group announces changes to senior leadership team

Global exhibition organiser Montgomery Group has announced key changes to the business’s senior leadership team.

Shane Hannam, who joined the business from RX in Autumn 2021, has taken on the role of Managing Director for the Montgomery Events division, which operates seven trade shows in the food, drink and hospitality sector across the UK and Europe.

Lori Hoinkes, previously Managing Director for Montgomery Events, has taken on the role of Chief Growth Officer for Montgomery Group, with a focus on the long-term strategic growth of the wider business and the further development of its data capabilities.

Group Managing Director Damion Angus comments: “After a couple of challenging years, our Montgomery Events division is back running hugely successful events for the food, drink and hospitality community. Initially joining as Divisional Director, Shane has been a fantastic addition to the business and under his stewardship I have every confidence that Montgomery Events will continue to go from strength to strength.

“In her new role, Lori will be bringing her considerable experience and expertise to the wider Montgomery Group and implementing our strategic vision for the years to come. As our global events portfolio continues to emerge from pandemic restrictions, there are huge opportunities to grow our businesses, serve our communities and refine our internal systems, and Lori will be at the forefront of that evolution.”

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new challenge within Montgomery Group and driving the strategic growth of the Group,” adds Hoinkes. “There are huge opportunities to expand and diversify what we offer to our communities and to continue our data-led transformation of the business.”

Among the events Hannam will be overseeing as part of the Montgomery Events portfolio are long-running shows IFE, International Food & Drink Event and Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC), along with Speciality & Fine Food Fair, the Independent Hotel Show and historic chef competition International Salon Culinaire.

He comments: “I am very excited to be taking on this role at Montgomery Events. The team have been working tirelessly since I joined to deliver first class events and year-round engagement to the communities we serve, and through some challenging times, we have achieved excellent results. This sets us up perfectly to recover and rebuild for an exciting future where will we continue our long-standing commitments to the food, drink and hospitality sectors.”