Mobile ticket platform TX.IS extends app functionality to aid track and trace (COVID-19)

Mobile ticket delivery platform TX.IS has added new features to support the UK Government’s new track and trace recommendations for outdoor events.

TX.IS successfully launched the new features at the Oval on Sunday July 26th for the first sports event played in front of a crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day cricket match at The Kia Oval was the first-time fans were able to attend a live sports event in England since March. Further pilot events are expected at The Kia Oval in the near future.

TX.IS has an extensive track record delivering solutions and services to top-tier national and international sports and entertainment organisations in the UK and around the world. The company works with stadiums and sports grounds including Twickenham, The Kia Oval, London Stadium and Apple Music live events.

The company hopes that by assisting with UK Government contact tracing requirements, they may be able to cautiously help venues open their doors and promoters get events and gigs back up and running.

Advertisement

Venues can now use TX.IS to obtain general details of all ticket holders attending their events, with customers asked for limited data sharing permissions before they can view their tickets. Ticket holders then benefit from easy contactless entry into the venue; without needing to use physical tickets or write down the contact details of the people attending with them.

Tim Salmon, CEO of TX Corporation, said: “As the country starts to unlock, venues need to adopt new work practices before they can reopen. TX.IS helps by enabling event organisers and venues to add contactless digital ticketing and COVID-19 track and trace to their existing ticket systems.

TX.IS tickets can be updated after distribution, reducing the burden of any last-minute seat moves and helping to keep fans updated with changes to entry protocols. All of this is achieved with no fuss and minimal changes to existing ticket sales processes.”.