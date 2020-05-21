1. Mobile Event Apps to help move your event online

The world is thick with virtual meetings be it family, friends or firms. The latter, of course, is the focus here, so the tech, the apps, need to work even harder, even faster.

There’s no marked path to follow. Apps, from the likes of Eventmobi, Conference Compass, SpotMe and Cube-i, are much more than simply a facility that splits the screens according to participants. They are platforms for engagement and interaction, addressing perennial problems like maintaining focus, which can be hard enough in three dimensions.

The secret, or one of them, is ‘gamification’; on message activity challenges designed to keep the mind on the matters in hand.

We look at apps helping organisers plan, promote, monetise and stream engaging/and, crucially, interactive content online too and others that foster ‘delegate’, we can still call them that, interest through letting them ask, and take, questions of/from the floor.

It’s worth repeating, this kind of progress isn’t simply a dead-end response to coronavirus. It’s a bridge across that void into to fertile hybrid terrain on the other side.

Even held at a safe distance from audiences, event industry creativity is unstoppable. Watch out for a bigger than ever, reachable, canvas post-pandemic.

