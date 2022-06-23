Ministry Venues announces new venue opening

Ministry Venues, one of London’s leading event space providers announces the expansion of the current portfolio with a new venue in West London.

In partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) and The Ministry, Ministry Venues – Shepherds Bush will have a capacity of up to 300 people and comprise of 2 event spaces, 5 meeting rooms and a podcast studio. This new 115,000 square foot concept building will also feature a workspace, a multi-studio fitness offer and a rooftop bar and restaurant.

Ministry Venues – Shepherds Bush will operate 7 days a week and feature floor to ceiling windows, a dedicated entrance, multiple breakout facilities, in-house catering and state-of-the-art AV facilities. With flexible hire options and outstanding customer service, the venue is set to become the destination for conferences, seated dinners, product launches, panel talks, meetings and standing receptions in West London.

The space currently occupied by House of Fraser will begin construction later this year and will open in Q1 2024. It is a ground-breaking example of repurposing a traditional anchor department store into a fresh and dynamic event space offering.

Head of Events, Adam Quigley said ‘’The company is excited to be expanding across London and to be able to offer the service standards, versatile spaces, and creativity that Ministry Venues is known for, to new locations and audiences’’

Founded in 1991, Ministry Venues currently has 2 locations in Central London (Borough and Elephant & Castle) and hosts over 600 events and 900 meetings per year.