Millenium Point to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with display and book of condolence

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Millennium Point has announced that from today (September 12th) it will be displaying its archived visitor book which was signed by the late Queen and her husband, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on occasion of her visit to open the landmark building in July 2002.

Alongside the display, Millennium Point will also be opening a Book of Condolence for visitors wishing to pay their respects. Both items will be on display and open to the public in the Atrium of Millennium Point during opening hours.

Abigail Vlahakis, CEO of Millennium Point: “Like so many people, we were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty officially opened Millennium Point, which has since become a pivotal milestone in our history. Our landmark public building has become a frequent destination for the Royal Household in subsequent years; an honour we hold very dear. We offer our condolences to the Royal House and, alongside the nation, mourn the end of an era.”nour we hold very dear. We offer our condolences to the Royal House and, alongside the nation, mourn the end of an era.”