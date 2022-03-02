Michelle Bruno Joins DAHLIA+Agency as Strategic Consultant

As its reputation and client portfolio continues to expand, DAHLIA+Agency has added event-industry analyst and content strategist Michelle Bruno MPC, CEM, CMP to its roster of strategic consultants. Bruno will be working with high-level client organizations and technology firms to raise their visibility in the business-to-business event space.

In addition to developing mindstamping on-site experiences and activations, such as the Brand/Brain/Being Hub and providing end-to-end orchestration of virtual and hybrid events, DAHLIA+Agency has cultivated a strategic event-marketing practice, which includes market insights and analysis, sales + marketing enablement, messaging framework, content strategy, strategic marketing planning, and branding + marketing collateral review.

“After collaborating with DAHLIA+Agency on a number of projects over the years, I am delighted to be assuming a larger role with the company. Dahlia El Gazzar is a creative force for good who cares deeply about the success of her customers and team. I look forward to contributing to the content, messaging, and strategic roadmaps of her impressive list of clients,” Bruno commented.

Bruno is a prolific journalist, technical marketing writer, event-technology analyst and business event strategist. She has written for major industry publications and publishers, including EventMB, The Meeting Professional, and Northstar Meetings Group. She is also an award-winning former meeting planner and conference and exhibition organizer.“I’ve admired Michelle Bruno for a very long time, not just because of her love for tech, more so because she knows how to distil strategies that can be easily implemented, backed up by smart tech and digital solutions” said agency founder Dahlia El Gazzar. “She and I make amazing devil’s advocates, and this is exactly what the events industry needs right now.”