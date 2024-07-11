Michael Moore appointed Chief Technology Officer at Iventis

Iventis, the leading provider of collaborative event and venue planning solutions, is excited to announce the promotion of Michael Moore to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic appointment reinforces the commitment of Iventis to technological innovation and excellence as the company continues to expand its global footprint.

Michael brings over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, starting his career as a software engineer and subsequently leading engineering teams to deliver high-quality products. His passion for leveraging technology, process, and teamwork to build high-performing teams has been instrumental in quickly delivering valuable products and features that customers love.

Since joining Iventis in January 2020 as a Principal Software Engineer, Michael has been a key figure in the company’s growth, driving the development of innovative technology for major events and venues worldwide. His role has involved not only leading product development but also implementing processes to maximise the potential of the engineering team, making Iventis a fantastic product to work on and an exciting place for engineers.

Michael’s previous roles include serving as a Technical Lead at Refinitiv, where he contributed to the delivery of a critical product that provided real-time stock market data, and at Timico, where he built and mentored a development team from scratch, delivering next-generation web portals and backend API integrations. His extensive experience also includes positions at Bellrock Property & Facilities Management and James Dawson & Son Ltd.

In addition to his professional achievements, Michael is deeply committed to his local community. He founded Hykeham Tigers FC, a junior football club with 300 children, and is actively involved in the Scouting association, providing adventurous opportunities for young people.

Commenting on his new appointment, Moore said, “I am thrilled to take on the role of CTO at Iventis. I look forward to continuing to drive innovation and leveraging my experience to deliver cutting-edge solutions for our customers. I am also excited to further enhance the collaborative and dynamic culture that makes Iventis a great place to work.”

Joe Cusdin, Founder and CEO of Iventis, added, “Michael’s promotion to CTO is a testament to his exceptional contributions and leadership within our company. His extensive experience and passion for technology will be invaluable as we continue to expand and solidify our position as a market leader in event and venue planning solutions.”

With Michael’s proven track record of leadership and innovation, he is poised to play a crucial role in advancing the Iventis mission to empower event and venue professionals worldwide.