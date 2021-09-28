Michael Kugler appointed as the new CEO at Contentserv

Michael Kugler will be appointed as the new chief executive officer effective October 1, 2021, at Contentserv, the software company specializing in product experience management (PXM). Kugler succeeds Florian Zink, who is taking on a new role as “Operating Executive” at Investcorp, a private equity company active in the technology sector and invested at Contentserv.

In an email to all employees, the Contentserv advisory board said it was a “stroke of luck” to win Michael Kugler for the task. Michael Kugler worked for Contentserv from 2015 to 2019, most recently as Managing Director of Contentserv GmbH responsible for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Most recently, the industrial engineer was Co-Founder and executive partner of parsionate CX GmbH, a technology and implementation partner of Contentserv. Therefore, he is a profound expert on the company, its products, the market and the needs of Contentserv’s customers.

“It feels like coming home to me. I was and am always deeply connected to Contentserv, and I look forward with joy and confidence. The best time is still ahead of us, and I see the fantastic opportunities for our company. The future of Contentserv lies in software as a service business and the cloud, and that is where the market goes. Our customers want it, and so do we.” Michael Kugler was quoted as saying in an email to the employees.