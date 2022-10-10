mia to reignite the sector at its annual conference

The next normal will be the focus of the Meetings Industry Association’s annual conference when it unites, inspires and energises the business meetings and events sector this autumn.

REIGNITE will explore the current and future economic landscape, reveal the meetings of tomorrow and explore growth opportunities for the industry in uncertain times.

The power of strategic relationships and the delivery of Net Zero will also go under the microscope, alongside how the sector can be a career of choice as it breaks through the noise, rebuilds skilled teams and moves towards full recovery to support the national and regional economies.

“This conference has something for everyone as its relevant to every segment and individual working in the business meetings and events industry,” said the mia’s chief executive, Kerrin MacPhie.

“In the wake of a global pandemic that shut down our industry, the continued climate crisis, rising levels of inflation, cost increases and the struggle to retain and grow our workforce, many are asking what does the future hold for our sector? So, we’ve carefully curated our line-up of futurologists and industry leaders to deliver what our sector needs to know right now. Delegates will leave with tangible takeaways that they will be implement in their own organisations.”

She added: “We hope that REIGNITE will allow delegates to take the time to ‘pause’ from the day job, meet with their industry peers from across the UK and leave inspired with fresh ideas that can change old challenges and challenge old perspectives.”

More information about the mia’s REIGNITE conference, which will take place on 17 November ahead of the miaList celebratory dinner at Hilton Metropole Birmingham, can be found here.