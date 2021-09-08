mia Appoints New Director of Agent Relations

Justine Meek, Business Development Manager at Warwick Conferences, has been appointed Director of Agent Relations for Meetings Industry Association (MIA).

The voluntary role for the leading association that supports and grows the UK’s business meetings and events industry will see Justine further strengthening relationships between venues and agents to ensure optimal engagement at its networking events.

This new role has been established to maintain clear channels of communication between professionals from each sector, following a challenging year. Justine will be responsible for agent relations, supporting the delivery of initiatives while working towards becoming a valued board member for the future. Within this, she will be overseeing all agent activity and ensuring communication with and endorsement of the Board of Directors.

Jane Longhurst, Chief Executive of the mia, commented: “We’re thrilled to have appointed Justine as the Director of Agent Relations to help the mia to further transform the relationship which exists between venues and agents. Her expertise will be essential in ensuring our award-winning agent events continue to evolve and both parties have in-depth knowledge and mutual understanding of the boundless options available when it comes to hosting business meetings and events.”

Advertisement

Justine Meek, Business Development Manager at Warwick Conferences, said: “As an industry, we need to continue to adapt and work with our customers to deliver memorable events. My role will primarily involve engaging with industry peers and supporting the work to build further awareness of the association. In addition to this, I look forward to strengthening the relationships between agents.”

Warwick Conferences maintains a close working relationship with the mia as it continues to operate in line with Government regulations and is open for both indoors and outdoors events.